Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

8/7/2019 – Monotype Imaging was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Monotype Imaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2019 – Monotype Imaging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – Monotype Imaging was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2019 – Monotype Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/2/2019 – Monotype Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 203,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYPE. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

