Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,189,000 after buying an additional 310,086 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.15. 15,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,027. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.