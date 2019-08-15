Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,528 Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Matrix Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Matrix Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 8.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Matrix Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,092. Matrix Service Co has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $504.24 million, a P/E ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

