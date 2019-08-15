Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

