Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

IEFA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. 2,404,192 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

