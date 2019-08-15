Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,235,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.75. 355,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Nomura dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

