Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $869,000 Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

