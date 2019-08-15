Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,607,000 after buying an additional 203,345 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.0% in the first quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $177.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total transaction of $522,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.23. 14,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

