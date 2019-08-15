Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,307 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.42. 30,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

