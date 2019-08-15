Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 22,676,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,495,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $14,401,034.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,231,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,361,046.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,088,261.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

