WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 297.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,721 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,210 shares of company stock worth $45,971,457 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.90. 10,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,318. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

