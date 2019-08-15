Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 756.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,484 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,618. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35.

