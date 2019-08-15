Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,053 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 9.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $222,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Milestone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,172. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $57.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

