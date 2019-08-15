Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 41,699 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 458.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

QEFA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 11,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,142. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $65.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61.

