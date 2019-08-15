Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.23

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 175650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

WPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $675.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.91%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In related news, Director J. Taggart Birge purchased 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 92,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,357,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3,834.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 161,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

