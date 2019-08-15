Warburg Research Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €23.40 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €23.40 ($27.21) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.08 ($23.35).

K&S stock opened at €13.96 ($16.23) on Thursday. K&S has a 1 year low of €13.83 ($16.08) and a 1 year high of €21.06 ($24.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

