Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $23.28 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and $2.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007586 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001875 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.