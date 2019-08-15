Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 19,790 Shares

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.03 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,252.86 ($28,548.13).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wam Global alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 30,692 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,537.46 ($43,643.59).

On Friday, August 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,906 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,589.01 ($30,914.19).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,363 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,755.49 ($31,741.48).

On Friday, July 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 27,200 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,440.00 ($40,028.37).

On Monday, July 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 23,421 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,067.00 ($34,799.29).

On Thursday, May 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,902 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,074.94 ($18,492.87).

Wam Global stock traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$2.00 ($1.42). 660,785 shares of the company traded hands. Wam Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.85 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.31 ($1.64). The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.04.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.