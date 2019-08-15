Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WMT traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,946,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,401. Walmart has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $300.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4,405.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after buying an additional 721,297 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 20.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 961.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

