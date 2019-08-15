WABnetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Mercatox, IDAX and IDEX. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $163,578.00 and $1,396.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00272406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.01315771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00096215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000460 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,806,754,266 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

