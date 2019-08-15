Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Get Volution Group alerts:

LON:FAN opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.70. The company has a market cap of $350.89 million and a P/E ratio of 26.82. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.50 ($2.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.

In related news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 11,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £171.69 ($224.34) per share, with a total value of £1,988,685.27 ($2,598,569.54).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.