Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Vipshop updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

VIPS stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 1,296,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,571. Vipshop has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

