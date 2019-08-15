Viberate (VIB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $274,117.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Viberate has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Viberate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and OKEx. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $274,117.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,689,794 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Bancor Network, OKEx, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

