Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-293 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.26 million.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,762,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.98.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viavi Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,556 shares of company stock valued at $307,093. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

