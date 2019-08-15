Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Short Interest Update

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,517,700 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 20,838,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAB. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viacom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,179,000 after acquiring an additional 215,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Viacom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,738,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 77,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viacom by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,310,000 after acquiring an additional 865,520 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Viacom has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viacom will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

