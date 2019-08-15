VERITY Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 115,203 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 578,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 367,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,198. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

