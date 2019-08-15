VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys 1,163 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.31. 20,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

