Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Iteknik (NASDAQ:ITKH) Financial Contrast

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verint Systems and Iteknik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verint Systems presently has a consensus target price of $67.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Iteknik.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Iteknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 5.56% 13.60% 5.98% Iteknik -26.38% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteknik has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verint Systems and Iteknik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.23 billion 2.85 $65.99 million $2.32 22.95 Iteknik $3.38 million 0.14 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Iteknik.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Iteknik on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions. It also provides email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity and interaction analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech transcription, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; and intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web. It also provides network intelligence suite, which enables security organizations generate critical intelligence from various network, and internal and external open sources; and situational intelligence software that enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting, managed, and maintenance and support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. Verint Systems Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Iteknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

