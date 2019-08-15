VEEM (ASX:VEE) Shares Down 1.8%

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.52 ($0.37) and last traded at A$0.54 ($0.38), 2,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.55 ($0.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 million and a P/E ratio of 38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.53.

About VEEM (ASX:VEE)

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers propellers, centrifugally cast hollow bars, and gyrostabilizers; and manufactures bespoke manufactured products and services to the marine, defense, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Canning Vale, Australia.

