Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.12 ($9.44).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Vapiano alerts:

Shares of VAO stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €4.41 ($5.12). The stock had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.60. Vapiano has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of €19.46 ($22.63). The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,406.53.

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapiano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapiano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.