Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Summit Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $30,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,448,000 after acquiring an additional 797,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,242,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,247,000 after buying an additional 1,989,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,819,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,869,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,047,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,303,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.68. 17,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

