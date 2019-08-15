Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.13

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $67.12, with a volume of 4955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 869.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

