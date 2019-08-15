Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 608,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812,186. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19.

