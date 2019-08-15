VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Holdings Lowered by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BMV BNDX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.58. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

