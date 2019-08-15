UTRUST One Day Trading Volume Tops $684,867.00 (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $684,867.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. During the last week, UTRUST has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00276310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01314781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00096422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com . The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

