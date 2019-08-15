UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Director John Cortines Purchases 440 Shares of Stock

UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Director John Cortines purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $14,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Cortines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Cortines purchased 408 shares of UTG stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $12,856.08.

Shares of UTGN remained flat at $$33.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07. UTG Inc has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered UTG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

