Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 7,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,184. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Thursday.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

