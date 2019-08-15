USD Coin Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, Crex24 and Kucoin. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $419.31 million and $130.80 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.01818306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 419,551,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,457,907 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Korbit, Crex24, CoinEx, Kucoin, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

