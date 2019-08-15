Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 263,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.44 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 98.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

