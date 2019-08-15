Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Update

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,212,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 3,386,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 816,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of URG stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million.

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Ur-Energy by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 560,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

