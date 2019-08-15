Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director William C. Mulligan Sells 7,811 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director William C. Mulligan sold 7,811 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $350,245.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.63 million, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

