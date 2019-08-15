United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after buying an additional 623,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after buying an additional 84,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

