Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €28.70 ($33.37) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.64 ($28.65).

UN01 stock traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.71 ($31.06). 293,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Uniper has a 52 week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52 week high of €28.91 ($33.62). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.56. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

