Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

AUB stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

