Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,500 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 1,096,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 163,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 742,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,435. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

