UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 24.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 714,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $44,385,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 277,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

UNF opened at $196.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.16. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $201.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.72.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $139,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,921.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

