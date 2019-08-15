Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 509,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 20,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $378,389.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,604,275. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $2,162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 148,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,640 over the last ninety days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Unifi by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Unifi by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Unifi by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,915. The company has a market cap of $355.02 million, a P/E ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Unifi has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFI shares. ValuEngine raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

