Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 438,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

