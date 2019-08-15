UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $248.00. UIL shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 20,963 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.35.

In other news, insider David Shillson purchased 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.44 ($10,831.62). Also, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £127,000 ($165,947.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,024 shares of company stock worth $24,328,944.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

