U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,269,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 16,277,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.92. 303,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,645. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.